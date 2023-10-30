Palestinians’ flawed 2006 elections empowered Hamas — and destroyed democracy

Supporters of Hamas rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Jan. 23, 2006, days before Palestinian elections. (Muhammed Muheisen/AP)
Steven Hill is an elections consultant and co-founder of FairVote, a nonpartisan research organization focusing on electoral reforms., “When this crisis is over, there has to be a vision of what comes next. And in our view, it has to be a two-state solution.” There will likely be much more fighting before any such arrangement can start to take shape. But when it does, the warring parties and international facilitators will need to learn from past mistakes.
Instead, parliamentary democracy ended. Subsequent elections have been repeatedly canceled amid the fratricidal tensions and bouts of conflict among Palestinian factions, as well as periodic wars with the Israelis.There is ample evidence that when elections occur in extremely polarized societies, a winner-take-all method can result in lopsided outcomes that result in upset losers and further polarization. Egypt’s 2012 presidential election was another good case study. headtopics.com
The two candidates who advanced to the runoff were extremely polarizing: the Islamist Morsi and the Mubarak regime holdover Shafik. Just under half the first-round votes went to the other three candidates, who were more in the middle of Egypt’s political spectrum. The moderate vote split in three, and if Sabahi or Aboul Fotouh had made the runoff, there is a good chance either of them would have beaten Morsi or Shafik.
With a better electoral method, Egypt might have avoided its ill-fated election of a Muslim Brotherhood hard-liner who further polarized society and was subsequently overthrown in a military coup. That in turn contributed to the tragic end of the Arab Spring democratization movement. headtopics.com