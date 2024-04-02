Palestinian Narratives and Israeli War Photography: Anthropology in Focus

Palestinian narratives of their own dispossession are routinely dismissed—making witnessing Israel’s ongoing onslaught on Palestine that reignited in 2023 an urgent task. But witnessing is not enough.An anthropologist in the West Bank explains how Israel’s prison regime dehumanizes Palestinians, who nevertheless dream of freedom and resist erasure.

Tracing 75 years of Israeli war photography, an anthropologist explains how images that reframe disproportionate violence as proof of victory have intensified in the war on Gaza that erupted in 2023.The African island nation played a central—but little-known—role in the rise of the global sugar trade based on enslaved labor. To uncover this past, a team launched the country’s first archaeological research.In a brief documentary, an anthropologist provides a glimpse into the precarious lives of poor older Peruvians whose experiences mirror those of countless elders around the worl

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SAPIENS_org / 🏆 227. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war: Doctors visiting Gaza stunned by the war's toll on Palestinian childrenAn international team of doctors was prepared for the worst before visiting a hospital in central Gaza. The doctors were nevertheless stunned by the gruesome impact that Israel’s war against Hamas is having on Palestinian children. One toddler died from a brain injury caused by an Israeli strike.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israeli forces surround two more Gaza hospitals, Palestinian Red Crescent saysThe Palestinian Red Crescent Society says that Israeli forces have surrounded two more hospitals in the Gaza Strip, amid what it calls very intense shelling and heavy gunfire.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Israeli settlers step up attacks on Palestinian farms, expanding West Bank outpostsNPR visits one West Bank town where Israelis are grazing sheep, in a place where a Palestinian school once stood.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

12-year-old Palestinian boy shot by Israeli police in occupied East JerusalemA video clip of the 12-year-old being shot in the chest in occupied East Jerusalem has prompted scrutiny of law enforcement practices and renewed calls for accountability.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israeli shooter targets Palestinian boy in chest for lighting fireworkOutrage mounts after Israeli police shoot 12-year-old boy in occupied east Jerusalem, prompting scrutiny of law enforcement practices and renewed calls for accountability.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Sacramento City Council Passes Resolution on Israeli-Palestinian ConflictThe Sacramento City Council passed a resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calling for humanitarian aid and the release of Palestinians held without charge or trial. The resolution faced opposition from protesters and some council members.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »