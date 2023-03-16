Palestinian Mother Dragged from Son's Grave in Undated Video

An authentic, undated video shows a Palestinian mother being dragged from her son’s grave by Israeli law enforcement officers while Israeli authorities level the land around the grave as part of plans to build a theme park. The video in question accurately documents what occurred but was recorded in October 2021, not October 2023, when the video was reshared on social media. As tensions intensified, a number of videos went viral claiming to show Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

One such video appeared to show a Palestinian woman clinging to her son’s grave as Israeli police tried to drag her off. The caption did not provide a date for when this occurred, but stated, “Palestinian mother dragged from son’s grave as Israel demolishes cemetery to build a theme park.” The caption accurately explains what is taking place in the video. However, it did not take place in October 2023, when the video was recirculated due to the Israel-Hamas conflict

