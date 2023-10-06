Palestinian militants launch dozens of rockets into Israel. Sirens are heard across the country

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip launched dozens of rockets toward Israel early Saturday, setting off air-raid sirens across the country.

The sound of outgoing rockets whooshing through the air could be heard in Gaza and sirens could be heard as far away as Tel Aviv during the early morning barrage. The sirens sounded as far away as Tel Aviv, Israel's business and cultural capital, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the north.

Comerciante de Gaza vende perfumes en frascos con forma de los cohetes lanzados a IsraelEn Gaza, un vendedor de perfumes ha encontrado una manera inusual de mostrar su oposición al bloqueo que mantiene Israel sobre el territorio costero.

Rocket perfume, anyone? A Gaza vendor sells scents in bottles shaped like rockets fired at IsraelA Gazan perfume vendor has developed a line of fragrances packaged in rocket-shaped bottles to mimic the projectiles launched by Palestinian militant groups from the Gaza Strip into Israel. He says he was inspired to design the bottles after the devastating 2021 war between Israel and Gaza, which killed over 250 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel. Each bottle is designed after a different rocket that militant groups such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the armed offshoot of President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party launched toward Israel during the war. The vendor, Hamza Abu Saraya, and customers say that the bottles are a form of resistance to Israeli occupation.

