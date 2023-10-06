Palestinian militants launch dozens of rockets into Israel. Sirens are heard across the country

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The sound of outgoing rockets whooshing through the air could be heard in Gaza and sirens could be heard as far away as Tel Aviv during the early morning barrage. The sirens sounded as far away as Tel Aviv, Israel’s business and cultural capital, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the north.

Comerciante de Gaza vende perfumes en frascos con forma de los cohetes lanzados a IsraelEn Gaza, un vendedor de perfumes ha encontrado una manera inusual de mostrar su oposición al bloqueo que mantiene Israel sobre el territorio costero.

Palestinian militants fire dozens of rockets toward Israel, setting off air raid sirens as far away as Tel AvivPalestinian militants fire dozens of rockets toward Israel, setting off air raid sirens as far away as Tel Aviv

Rocket perfume, anyone? A Gaza vendor sells scents in bottles shaped like rockets fired at IsraelA Gazan perfume vendor has developed a line of fragrances packaged in rocket-shaped bottles to mimic the projectiles launched by Palestinian militant groups from the Gaza Strip into Israel. He says he was inspired to design the bottles after the devastating 2021 war between Israel and Gaza, which killed over 250 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel. Each bottle is designed after a different rocket that militant groups such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the armed offshoot of President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party launched toward Israel during the war. The vendor, Hamza Abu Saraya, and customers say that the bottles are a form of resistance to Israeli occupation.

3 Palestinian Gunmen Killed by Israeli Troops in West Bank ViolenceIsraeli troops killed three Palestinian gunmen in West Bank violence on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the latest deaths in a monthslong surge of violence in the occupied territory.In video circulated on social media, a lone gunman opened fire at an Israeli...