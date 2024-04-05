Palestinian leaders praise Iran's role in Gaza conflict

The heads of the two leading Palestinian groups at war with Israel have praised Iran 's role in an increasingly international conflict over the Gaza Strip in talks with Tehran's top authority. Iran ian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei held back-to-back meetings in recent days with Ismail Haniyeh, chair of the Hamas movement's Political Bureau, and Ziyad al-Nakhala, secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, in Tehran.

Both Palestinian leaders conveyed their gratitude for the support shown by the Islamic Republic since a Hamas-led coalition of armed Palestinian factions led an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, sparking the deadliest flare-up to date of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During Haniyeh's meeting on Monday, the Hamas chief took aim at not only Israel but also the United States for supporting its ally throughout the conflict, asserting that, 'the war in Gaza is a world war and the U.S

