Palestinian Boy Who Lost Parents in Israeli Airstrikes Receives Medical Attention

The boy keeps asking for his parents, and he wants to get up and walk, but his parents are dead and his legs have been amputated. That is the plight of Ahmed Shabat, a four-year-old boy whose parents were killed when their home in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northeastern corner of the Gaza Strip was hit by an Israeli air strike. "The child asks every day. 'Where is my father? Where is my mother? Every single day.

But we try very hard to make him forget, and adjust to the situation he is currently in," said Ahmed's uncle, Ibrahim Abu Amsha, who has become his guardian. Abu Amsha said the force of the blast threw the boy into a neighbouring house and killed 17 family members in total. The only other survivor was Ahmed's two-year-old brother

