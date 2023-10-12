Palestinian-American family stuck in Gaza despite pleas to US officials: 'We feel abandoned'

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 12, 2023.Haneen Okal, a Palestinian-American who lives in New Jersey, reunited in recent months with family in theNow, Okal and her three young children -- two of whom were born and raised in the U.S.
This picture taken on October 11, 2023 shows an aerial view of buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City."They say, 'We're going to get you out. We're going to call you back,'" Okal said. "We never hear from them.
On Wednesday, Gaza's only power plant ran out of fuel, leaving the territory with no electricity or running water, officials said. More than 80% of Gazans live in poverty, according to the United Nations.on Saturday that has left at least 1,200 people dead and 2,900 others injured in Israel.
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 12, 2023.On Tuesday, Okal and her children, the youngest of whom is two-months old, drove to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt as bombs fell "everywhere," she said.
However, bombs dropped near the Rafah border crossing had forced the passage closed and left the area on the Gaza side of the border in disarray, Okal said. The crisis faced by Okal and her family follows months of unsuccessful outreach to U.S. officials that had delayed a return home, she said.
Nearly two months ago, Okal began trying to make an appointment with U.S. officials in Tel Aviv or Jerusalem to obtain the passport, she said.Palestinians in Gaza, including U.S. citizens like Okal, must apply at least 45 days before travel in order to obtain a permit that allows entry into Israel. Meanwhile, Okal said she could only reserve an appointment with a U.S.