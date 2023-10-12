Palestinian-American family stuck in Gaza despite pleas to US officials: 'We feel abandoned'

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 12, 2023.Haneen Okal, a Palestinian-American who lives in New Jersey, reunited in recent months with family in theNow, Okal and her three young children -- two of whom were born and raised in the U.S.

On ABC News Live at 8:30 pm on Thursday, Oct. 12, ABC News' James Longman, Matt Gutman and Ian Pannell look at the horrendous toll from Hamas’ massacre, the Israelis and Palestinians caught in middle and what comes next.

This picture taken on October 11, 2023 shows an aerial view of buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City."They say, 'We're going to get you out. We're going to call you back,'" Okal said. "We never hear from them. headtopics.com

On Wednesday, Gaza's only power plant ran out of fuel, leaving the territory with no electricity or running water, officials said. More than 80% of Gazans live in poverty, according to the United Nations.on Saturday that has left at least 1,200 people dead and 2,900 others injured in Israel.

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 12, 2023.On Tuesday, Okal and her children, the youngest of whom is two-months old, drove to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt as bombs fell "everywhere," she said. headtopics.com

However, bombs dropped near the Rafah border crossing had forced the passage closed and left the area on the Gaza side of the border in disarray, Okal said. The crisis faced by Okal and her family follows months of unsuccessful outreach to U.S. officials that had delayed a return home, she said.

Nearly two months ago, Okal began trying to make an appointment with U.S. officials in Tel Aviv or Jerusalem to obtain the passport, she said.Palestinians in Gaza, including U.S. citizens like Okal, must apply at least 45 days before travel in order to obtain a permit that allows entry into Israel. Meanwhile, Okal said she could only reserve an appointment with a U.S. headtopics.com

Read more:

ABC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Palestinian American residents ready to host injured children from GazaA Bay Area organization that raises funds to bring children who need medical care to the U.S. is mobilizing resources to respond to violence in Gaza.

Israel's 'complete siege' of Gaza will punish Palestinian civiliansZeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MSNBC Daily. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico, and he has also been published in, among other places, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Nation, and The Intercept. You can sign up for his free politics newsletter here.

Palestinian Journalists Targeted, Killed Amid Israel’s Onslaught on GazaFree press advocates have called for the perpetrators of crimes against Palestinian journalists to be held accountable.

Palestinian UN envoy accuses Israel of 'genocidal' campaign against GazaThe Palestinian envoy to the United Nations on Tuesday described Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip and vow to impose a complete siege on the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave as 'nothing less than genocidal.'

Bay Area Palestinian community mobilizes support for Gaza amidst violent conflictThe Arab Resource and Organizing Center doubling its efforts to stay in touch with Palestinians struggling to cope with violence in Gaza.

Jordanian, Palestinian leaders warn against escalation in Gaza, slam IsraelBoth leaders meet ahead of talks with US Secretary of State Blinken who was expected to arrive later on Thursday to discuss ways to defuse Israel's aggression toward Gaza residents.