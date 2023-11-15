Palestinian American Baker Faces Harassment and Support

Last week, Fatmah Muhammad answered a phone call from someone who appeared to be an inquisitive customer. He knew she was Palestinian American, the caller said, and he was interested in placing an order from her company, Knafeh Queens, which specializes in a sweet-and-savory dessert she learned to make from her mother. “But make sure you put Israeli flags all over the knafeh,' the caller said, before abruptly hanging up.

Realizing he'd called to harass her, she felt crestfallen, thinking back to a few weeks earlier when someone messaged her company’s Instagram account saying they hoped devastation would befall her family’s hometown in the West Bank. “That mockery is painful,” she said. 'It's scary.' But, in recent weeks, she has also gotten inquiries from several new customers eager to support her Rancho Cucamonga-based baking business. A few customers, she said, made a point to tell her they loved her in Arabic

United States Headlines Read more: LATİMES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DCEXAMİNER: Pro-Palestinian Activists Blockade North American Port in Protest Against IsraelPro-Palestinian activists, including a designated terror coalition, blockaded the Port of Tacoma in North America to protest against Israel. They believed a ship docked at the port was picking up equipment and weapons for Israel. The activists demanded a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict and for the United States to cut off aid to Israel.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

SAVEURMAG: The Rise of American Franchises in Latin American NightlifeExplore the popularity of American franchises in Latin American nightlife during the 90s and how tastes in the region have evolved since then.

Source: SAVEURMAG | Read more »

ARTNET: Palestinian Exhibition Included in Venice Biennale Collateral EventsAn exhibition by the Palestinian organization Artists and Allies of Hebron has been named as one of 30 officially sanctioned Collateral Events for the 60th Venice Biennale. The exhibition will run from April 20 to November 24, 2024. The Palestine Museum U.S. had its proposal for next year rejected. Italy does not recognize Palestine as a sovereign state.

Source: artnet | Read more »

WASHTİMES: The Ignorance of Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators: A Brief History of the Middle East ConflictVeteran newsman Brit Hume expressed his disappointment with the level of ignorance among pro-Palestinian demonstrators regarding the history of the region. In this article, the author aims to provide a brief overview of the long and complex history that has led to the current conflict in the Middle East.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: Hamas's portrayal as the victim in the Israeli-Palestinian conflictThe media and some world leaders have portrayed Hamas as the victim in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, despite their brutal actions against Israeli citizens. This narrative has overshadowed Israel's attempts to defend itself.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

FOXNEWS: TikTok Criticized for Allowing Hate Speech and Pro-Palestinian BiasSome experts claim that TikTok is the worst at preventing hate speech on its platform and features more pro-Palestinian hashtags than pro-Israel hashtags. Republicans in Congress have raised concerns about antisemitic content and the bias against Jewish-Americans on the app.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »