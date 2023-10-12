Palantir Stock Is Fighting for Its Longest Winning Streak of the Year

Palantir Technologies stock gave up its gains in intraday trading, dipping into the red after being on track earlier in the day to notch a seventh straight day of gains. Investors have been feeling bullish after a pair of headlines about the data-analytics software company.

Palantir (ticker: PLTR) stock was up more than 1% earlier Thursday before turning lower. Shares are now down less than 1%, hovering around the $17.87 mark. The S&P 500 turned negative Thursday afternoon as bond yields jumped.

If shares close higher today, they would notch their longest winning streak since October 2022, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Over the past seven days, the stock has climbed 22%. The rally began shortly after Bloomberg reported last week that Palantir was the top pick for a five-year contract worth £480 million, or about $584 million, with the U.K.’s National Health Service, citing people familiar with the matter. Neither Palantir or the NHS have confirmed the contract or responded to Barron’s request for comment. headtopics.com

The NHS wrote in a blog post earlier this year that it is investing in a data platform to support health and care organizations to make the most of the information they hold and to work together to understand patterns, solve problems and plan services for their local populations.

Another deal has propelled shares higher. Palantir announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Army awarded the company with a new contract worth up to $250 million through 2026. “The Army has awarded a new contract for up to three years to provide additional capabilities in support of the Combatant Commands (COCOMs), Armed Services, Intelligence Community, and Special Forces as they continue to test, utilize, and scale artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities,” Palantir said Tuesday. headtopics.com

