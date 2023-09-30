Pakistani Taliban attack a police post in eastern Punjab province killing 1 officer

Pakistani Taliban fighters have attacked a police post in eastern Punjab province, killing one officer and injuring three others, triggering an intense shootout that killed two of the attackers Pakistani Taliban fighters attacked a police post in eastern Punjab province early Sunday, killing one officer and injuring three others, triggering an intense shootout that killed two of the attackers, officials said.

The attack occurred in the Mianwali district of Punjab province and led to an intense exchange of fire as reinforcements arrived at the besieged police post, said Imran Nawaz, a spokesman for the counterterrorism police.

A group of 10 to 12 militants attacked the Kundal police post in the Easa Khel area of Mianwali, close to the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, after midnight, Nawaz said. The exchange of gunfire continued for hours during which two of the attackers were killed and a third was injured but escaped with others, Nawaz said. A search operation was underway in the area to find the attackers, he said.Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack. headtopics.com

Read more:

sdut »

Pakistani Taliban attack a police post in eastern Punjab province killing 1 officerPakistani Taliban fighters have attacked a police post in eastern Punjab province, killing one officer and injuring three others, triggering an intense shootout that killed two of the attackers.

Halal chain to bring popular Pakistani-inspired Nashville hot chicken to 2nd N.J. townThe eatery offers a Pakistani-inspired Nashville-style hot chicken

No current talks with Taliban, Afghanistan's Massoud says, promising guerrilla warfareThere are no talks with the Taliban to negotiate a peace settlement, Afghan anti-Taliban leader Ahmad Massoud said on Thursday, vowing to step up 'guerrilla warfare' to bring the hardline Islamists to the negotiating table.

Taliban government to cease operations at Afghan Embassy in India's capitalIndia has reportedly received a letter from the Afghan Embassy declaring the Taliban-run nation's intent to cease operations in New Delhi.

Russia hosts Afghan Taliban as Moscow seeks regional influenceRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticises the US withdrawal as a 'complete fiasco' and says he hopes the West would never return to Afghanistan or its neighbours.

Russia hosts Taliban for talks on regional threats and says it will keep funding AfghanistanThe talks came as Moscow tries to maintain its influence in Central Asia, accusing the West of “complete failure” in the region.