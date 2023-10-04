The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

“We are here for a week in Hyderabad, so we do not feel like we are in India, it’s like we are at home,” Babar said of the central Indian city, which has a large population of Muslim people, during a pre-tournament news conference.Host India hit by another washout ahead of Cricket World Cup.

The tall legspinner Usama Mir was the most impressive of the three spinners -- better than Shadab and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz at times -- in the warmups. The form of Usama could give Babar some selection headaches. headtopics.com

The Dutch go into the opening game against Pakistan with little match practice. The rain-shortened warmup game against Australia saw their top-order rolled by paceman Mitchell Starc and then their other practice game was completely washed out against India because of torrential rains.

The brilliant all-round heroics of van Beek ended the West Indies’ hopes in qualifying and the Dutch have plenty of firepower in the powerplay with O’Dowd and Vikramjit Singh scoring at a brisk pace against fast bowlers. De Leede, whose father Tim, also played at the World Cup, also performed against the fast bowlers. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Host India hit by another washout ahead of Cricket World Cup. Australia beats Pakistan in thrillerTournament host India saw another Cricket World Cup warmup game washed out without a ball being bowled against the Netherlands while Australia beat Pakistan by 14 runs in a thriller.

2030 World Cup to be played in Europe, Africa and South AmericaThe worldwide event is being played on three continents in celebration of 100 years of the tournament.

2030 World Cup Hosts: Morocco, Spain And PortugalThe opening ceremony and first three matches will take place in South America.

2030 World Cup to be played on three continentsThe 2030 World Cup is set to be played in Europe, Africa and South America to allow the tournament to start with a 100th birthday party in Uruguay.

India captain Sharma looks forward to 'jam packed' venues when Cricket World Cup startsThe 10 team captains at the Cricket World Cup have taken part in a photo shoot at the Narendra Modi Stadium on the eve of the tournament, with India’s Rohit Sharma looking forward to seeing the massive venue “jam packed” with home fans.