The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.
“We are here for a week in Hyderabad, so we do not feel like we are in India, it’s like we are at home,” Babar said of the central Indian city, which has a large population of Muslim people, during a pre-tournament news conference.Host India hit by another washout ahead of Cricket World Cup.
The tall legspinner Usama Mir was the most impressive of the three spinners -- better than Shadab and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz at times -- in the warmups. The form of Usama could give Babar some selection headaches. headtopics.com
The Dutch go into the opening game against Pakistan with little match practice. The rain-shortened warmup game against Australia saw their top-order rolled by paceman Mitchell Starc and then their other practice game was completely washed out against India because of torrential rains.
The brilliant all-round heroics of van Beek ended the West Indies’ hopes in qualifying and the Dutch have plenty of firepower in the powerplay with O’Dowd and Vikramjit Singh scoring at a brisk pace against fast bowlers. De Leede, whose father Tim, also played at the World Cup, also performed against the fast bowlers. headtopics.com