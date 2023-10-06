The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

This sent a wave of panic among those living in this Islamic country without papers and drew widespread condemnation from rights groups. Activists say any forced deportation of Afghans will put them at a grave risk.

Those 1.4 million Afghan nationals who are registered as refugees in Pakistan need not worry, she added. "As a matter of principle it is critical that no refugees be sent back without it being a voluntary and dignified return," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

Although Pakistani security forces and police have routinely been arresting and deporting Afghans who have sneaked into the country without valid documents in recent years, this is the first time that the government has announced plans for such a major crackdown.

The outlawed Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, often claim attacks on Pakistani security forces. But they have distanced themselves from a pair of suicide bombings last week that killed 59 people in southwest and northwest areas bordering Afghanistan. Nobody has claimed responsibility for those attacks.

Amnesty International asks Pakistan to keep hosting Afghans as their expulsion may put them at riskAmnesty International is urging Pakistan to maintain its support for Afghan refugees by enabling them to live with dignity and be free from the fear of deportation to Afghanistan where they face persecution by the Taliban. Amnesty said in a statement Thursday that the forced return of refugees to Afghanistan could put them at a grave risk. But Pakistan says its ongoing operations against irregular immigration aren't specific to Afghans. The appeal by Amnesty came two days after Pakistan announced a crackdown on migrants who are in the country illegally. Many of them are from Afghanistan and Pakistan has vowed to expel them starting next month.

