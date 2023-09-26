A Pakistani court has extended custody for former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges that he had revealed state secrets after his 2022 ouster. Police officers patrol on a road leading to the District Jail, in Attock, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
A court asked the official in charge of the Attock prison to keep former Prime Minister Khan there until at least Wednesday, when Khan is expected to face a hearing on charges of "exposing an official secret document" in an incident last year when he waved a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally. The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison term of him, his lawyers and court officials said.
Pakistan’s Imran Khan remains behind bars as cases pile up. Another court orders he stay in jail
