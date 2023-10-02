Pakistan launches anti-polio vaccine drive targeting 44M children amid tight security

A police officer stands guard as a health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child at a neighborhood of Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio continues to threaten the health and well-being of children.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio continues to threaten the health and well-being of children. The cases so far this year were reported from northwestern Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, where the Taliban rulers last week launched a four-day polio vaccine drive targeted at children under 5. The health ministry said 11 million children were inoculated.

A police officer stands guard as a health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child at a neighborhood of Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-Haq-Kakar launched the five-day vaccination campaign in the capital, Islamabad, and urged parents in a televised address to cooperate with the 350,000 health workers who are going door-to-door to administer

The campaign was taking place under heavy security. The government deployed police and security forces to ensure the safety of the inoculation drive workers.Pakistan has registered two new polio cases since January, a blow to the goal of eradicating a disease that affects the nervous system and can cause severe paralysis in children.

Pakistan came close to eradicating polio in 2021, when only one case was reported, and last year reported about two dozen cases.

The cases so far this year were reported from northwestern Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, where the Taliban rulers last week launched a four-day polio vaccine drive targeted at children under 5. The health ministry said 11 million children were inoculated.

In 2022, only two polio cases were reported from Afghanistan, raising hopes for the eradication of disease. Five cases have been reported so far this year.

