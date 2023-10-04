Pakistan announces big crackdown on its illegal migrants, including 1.7 million Afghans

The government of Pakistan has announced a major crackdown on its illegal migrants and will begin arresting and deporting foreigners without documentation in September.

Pakistan’s government announced a major crackdown Tuesday on migrants in the country illegally, saying it would expel them starting next month and raising alarm among foreigners without documentation who include an estimatedThe country’s caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the crackdown was not aimed at Afghans and would apply to all nationalities, though the vast majority of migrants...

"Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan’s security problems. As long as they leave Pakistan voluntarily, that country should tolerate them," Mujahid said on X, formerly known as Twitter. An Afghan refugee family return to Afghanistan through Pakistan's border crossing near Torkham, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 11, 2015.A government statement said the new migration policy was endorsed during a high-level meeting Tuesday among Pakistan’s political leadership and the country’s powerful military.

"We request the Pakistan government not to expel us in such a hasty way and allow us either to live here peacefully, or we should be given at least six months to one year time to go back," he said. Some 2.4 million Afghans have refugee status, Bugti said, which allows them to get a government ID card that they can use for everyday activities like banking or registering for school. headtopics.com

Hussain was skeptical that any campaign to expel undocumented migrants could be successful any time soon. The outlawed Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, routinely claim attacks on Pakistani security forces. But they have distanced themselves from a pair of suicide bombings last week that took place hours apart and killed 59 people in southwest and northwest areas bordering Afghanistan. Nobody has claimed responsibility for those attacks.

