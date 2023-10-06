Pakistán dice que la deportación de migrantes será 'escalonada y ordenada'

s, de “forma escalonada y ordenada”, declaró el viernes el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores.

Amnistía Internacional pidió el jueves a Pakistán que permitiera que los afganos sigan viviendo en el país, mientras que el día anterior el vocero del secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, expresó preocupación por la nueva política.

Amnesty International asks Pakistan to keep hosting Afghans as their expulsion may put them at riskAmnesty International is urging Pakistan to maintain its support for Afghan refugees by enabling them to live with dignity and be free from the fear of deportation to Afghanistan where they face persecution by the Taliban. Amnesty said in a statement Thursday that the forced return of refugees to Afghanistan could put them at a grave risk. But Pakistan says its ongoing operations against irregular immigration aren't specific to Afghans. The appeal by Amnesty came two days after Pakistan announced a crackdown on migrants who are in the country illegally. Many of them are from Afghanistan and Pakistan has vowed to expel them starting next month.

