‘Paint Your Wagon’ and ‘The Iron Claw’ Blu-ray and 4K movie reviews

Writer and director Sean Durkin’s biographical drama from late 2023 that explored the triumph and tragedy of a professional wrestling dynasty debuts in the Blu-ray format. Specifically, viewers are exposed to mostly the plight of Texan Fritz Von Erich and his adult sons as they hone their craft and ultimately succeed in the World Wide Wrestling Federation with an unbelievable level of tragedy in tow.

Zac Efron & Jeremy Allen White Learn To Wrestle In The Iron Claw Behind-The-Scenes ClipThe Iron Claw is out now on digital and Blu-ray.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Blu-ray Pre-Orders Include SteelBook EditionsGhostbusters is now available on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD with Digital.

Wish Prize Pack & Blu-ray Giveaway for the Disney Centennial MovieComingSoon is holding a Wish prize pack giveaway to celebrate the home media release of the latest Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

The First Slam Dunk Blu-ray Release Date Set for Basketball Anime MovieThe critically acclaimed box-office basketball movie The First Slam Dunk will make its North American Blu-ray debut later this year.

Slam Dunk: The First Slam Dunk Anime Movie to be Released on Blu-rayThe anime movie Slam Dunk: The First Slam Dunk will be released on Blu-ray on June 25, 2024. The film, originally released in Japan in December 2022, became the fifth highest-grossing anime film in the country. It follows the story of Ryota Miyagi, a high school basketball player, as he competes in the Inter-High School National Championship.

Imaginary Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Release Date Set for Blumhouse Horror MovieLionsgate has officially set the Blu-ray, DVD, and digital release date for its recently released horror film, Imaginary.

