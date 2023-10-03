'Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders' | Official Trailer

Read more:

CBSNews »

Paramount+ Just Got a Classic Film TrilogyParamount+ adds a classic film trilogy with all of Smokey and the Bandit.

Evil Season 3 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Paramount PlusIf you're wondering how to watch Evil Season 3 online, look no further, as we have all the streaming details right here.

Evil Season 2 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Paramount PlusIf you're wondering how to watch Evil Season 2 online, look no further, as we have all the streaming details right here.

Evil Season 1 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Paramount PlusIf you're wondering how to watch Evil Season 1 online, look no further, as we have all the streaming details right here.

‘Frasier’: Key Art For Paramount+ Sequel Pays Homage To Original Series’ Title CardParamount+ has released two key art images for the upcoming sequel to the Emmy-winning comedy series Frasier, which debuts Oct. 12. Both posters feature the title character front and center. In fac…

Boy Band Doc Featuring New Kids On The Block & Backstreet Boys Lined Up At Paramount+EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ is hangin’ tough with its latest music documentary. The streamer has lined up a new feature doc about boy bands such as New Kids On The Block, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC and 98 D…