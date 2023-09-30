Padres try to continue road win streak in matchup against the White Sox

The San Diego Padres visit the Chicago White Sox trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Chicago White Sox trying to extend a three-game road winning streak. Chicago is 31-48 at home and 61-99 overall. The White Sox have a 35-80 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

San Diego has gone 36-43 in road games and 80-80 overall. The Padres have hit 205 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL. The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. TOP PERFORMERS: Eloy Jimenez has 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 64 RBI for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 10-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Padres with a .285 batting average, and has 31 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 58 RBI. Juan Soto is 15-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games. headtopics.com

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 18 runs Padres: 8-2, .277 batting average, 2.

