Padres pregame: One last look at Pedro Avila in 2023 finale

The Padres enter the offseason in a few hours looking to replace as many as four pitchers who started games for them this year.Pedro Avila

in 2024, so it would behoove him to end this season on a high note.all but sealing a second Cy Young Award with his last start, the team will use the regular season finale to get one last look at Avila in Sunday’s 12:10 p.m. start.Avila has been a tale of two pitchers. He has a 6.10 ERA in five starts this year (20 2/3 IP) and a 1.46 ERA in 24 2/3 innings out of the bullpen.

The starting resume includes allowing seven runs in 2 2/3 innings at Dodger Stadium in his last start on Sept. 11. Six days before that, Avila sidestepped six walks to win his first big-league game with a career-high 6 2/3 shutout innings.

Avila (2-2, 3.57 ERA) has 47 strikeouts against 25 walks over 45 1/3 innings this year and is holding hitters to a .238/.348/.357 batting line, which includes reverse splits (.773 OPS against righties and a .621 OPS against lefties). headtopics.com

No current White Sox hitters have history with the 26-year-old Avila.