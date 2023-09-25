Padres pregame: Cy young, wild-card races converging on Monday

The Padres' Blake Snell, the Giants' Logan Webb both looking to keep teams alive in wild-card hunt while chasing NL Cy Young The Baseball Writers Association of America will consider all sorts of numbers after the season concludes Sunday. Monday’s matchup will pit the majors’ ERA leader (with a 2.33 mark) against Giants right-hander, who is fourth in the NL with a 3.

35 ERA.Snell | Stat (NL rank) | Webb3.9 (6) | fWAR | 4.6 (5)227 (2) | Strikeouts | 187 (10).180 (1) | Opp. avg. | .246 (15)31.7% (2) | K % | 22.9% (14)56 (1) | Adj. ERA | 79 (6)

The NL Cy Young race, though, will certainly take center stage on Monday.

Others to keep an eye on in this race, based on WAR: the Phillies'