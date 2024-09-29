Padres Postseason Tickets On Sale Now

this year. Fans who don't want to miss out on what's next should think about how to secure postseason tickets .

After Thursday's loss against the Dodgers, the Padres are out of NL West contention but they've already secured their playoff spot. The Pads next take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and the outcome of those games will determine whether the Friars get a home-field advantage in the Wild Card Series. If so, postseason games in San Diego will begin on Oct. 1.Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Tickets went on sale as early as Thursday for potential National League Wild Card and National League Division Series home games at Petco Park.Thursday, Sept. 26Some suite and hospitality member clients will also have access to presale tickets. Emails were sent to those clients with more information, the Padres said.

San Diego County, Baja California, Imperial County, Southern Orange County , Southern Riverside County , La Paz County, Mohave County, Yuma County, and Clark County.to be taken to a page with ticket links for each postseason game. If you have a pre-sale code, find the lock icon and use the 5-digit code to unlock your offer.The Padres will automatically refund all single-game tickets for unplayed games.

Padres Playoffs Postseason Tickets Petco Park MLB

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Padres Secure Playoff Spot, Postseason Tickets On SaleThe San Diego Padres, despite their loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, have clinched a playoff berth. Tickets for potential home games in the Wild Card Series and Division Series are now on sale at Petco Park.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

How to score San Diego Padres postseason ticketsThe San Diego Padres are heading to the postseason, which means some playoff games will be held at Petco Park. Here's how to get tickets.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

How to score San Diego Padres postseason ticketsThe San Diego Padres are heading to the postseason, which means some playoff games will be held at Petco Park. Here's how to get tickets.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

How to score San Diego Padres postseason ticketsThe San Diego Padres are heading to the postseason, which means some playoff games will be held at Petco Park. Here's how to get tickets.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

How to score San Diego Padres postseason ticketsThe San Diego Padres are heading to the postseason, which means some playoff games will be held at Petco Park. Here's how to get tickets.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

How to score San Diego Padres postseason ticketsThe San Diego Padres are heading to the postseason, which means some playoff games will be held at Petco Park. Here's how to get tickets.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »