Padres Owner Peter Seidler's Win-Now Approach

“I don’t want to put a bunch of turkeys on the field,” Peter Seidler said a decade ago. Eliciting the comment was a question asked of the new Padres part-owner as he stood near the dugout soon before the home opener in 2013. Did Seidler plan a full-scale rebuild for a franchise coming off its fourth losing season in five years? The Cubs and Astros, it was noted, were in the midst of steep rebuilds. Extreme pain, said their leaders, was the price of building sustained World Series contention.

Seidler was the grandson and nephew of Walter O’Malley and Peter O’Malley. The family had owned or run the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers for decades. The Dodgers were not a franchise that raised white flags on seasons. Nor would the Padres, Seidler implied, at least if that meant — gobble, gobble — losing some 100 to 115 games as other teams were willing to do. Seidler opted instead for a stunning “win-now” push following his second full season. The flurry of moves shocked the baseball world. They thrilled Padres fans. Here, at last, was an owner who wanted to win as badly as fans di

NBCDFW: Padres Owner Peter Seidler Dies at 63 Padres owner Peter Seidler , who spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to bring a long-elusive World Series championship to San Diego, died on Tuesday, the team announced. He was 63. Seidler was a two-time cancer survivor. The team announced in mid-September that Seidler had an unspecified medical procedure in August and wouldn't be back at the ballpark the rest of the year. With profound sadness, the Padres announce that their Chairman and Owner Peter Seidler passed away today in San Diego. He will be dearly missed. In 2012, Seidler bought out Ron Fowler's majority stake and also bought Rawlings. Seidler's blessing allowed the Padres to increase their payroll to $258 million on opening day, making it the third-highest in the majors. Seidler played a significant role in making Petco Park one of the best baseball destinations. His efforts to help the homeless in the city are well known.

