Padres notes: Joe Musgrove's shoulder feels good headed into offseason, though he has remained on call

Right-hander declares shoulder is healthy and his winter throwing program will be same as usual; Blake Snell goes through between-start preparation in case he is needed Sunday When it was decided a few weeks ago that Joe Musgrove would not pitch again this season, it was with some caveats. “We mapped out a couple of different plans depending on where we’re at,” Musgrove said recently.

And while Musgrove has essentially begun his offseason throwing program, he could still ramp up and be ready to pitch multiple innings by the second round of the postseason.Barring the unlikely event of the Padres making the playoffs — the club entered Friday needing to win out and get plenty of help — Musgrove will likely continue to merely play catch every few days for the next few months.

“I feel really good right now,” he said. “Obviously they have me on a very easy slow progression, but I could see myself pitching in the Division Series or the Championship Series, for sure. ... Anytime you get to the postseason. You never know when you’ll be back next. With this team, you’d like to think we’d be there every year, but you know, years like this year happen. So if you get there, it’s kind of everything’s off. All things are back on the table and you kind of start looking at what’s worth the risk and reward and go from there.” headtopics.com

CHICAGO —

Musgrove generally takes just a couple weeks off at the end of a season. He took more than that time off when he was shut down in early August with shoulder inflammation. He expects to throw off a mound again, as he usually does, in late November or early December.

“I’m going into the offseason feeling healthy,” Musgrove said. “I haven’t gotten on the mound yet, but it’s gonna be good by the time I do it.”

Musgrove finished this season with a 3.52 ERA in 17 starts (97⅓ innings).

His campaign began late after he suffered a fractured toe in a weight room accident at the end of February. He made his season debut April 22, in the Padres’ 23rd game, and he had a 6.75 ERA over his first five starts. In that time, he also had a start delayed by burns on the bottom of his feet, suffered when walking barefoot on the turf in Mexico City.

Despite pitching through bursitis in his elbow, he began a stretch of 12 consecutive quality starts on May 26. During that run, which took him to what ended up being the end of his season, he compiled a 1.84 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

With the benefit of hindsight, he believes his mechanics were compromised from the start as he pushed to get back as quickly as possible from the toe injury and also continue pitching through the other maladies.

“Quality when I was on the field,” Musgrove said when asked to assess his season. “Aside from the shoulder issue, the injuries that I had were just kind of like freak things, just weird situations that happened. … Even the shoulder issue, I feel like that’s probably something that lingered from the toe accident to the foot to the shoulder and just never really being able to put a full body of work together — like full body involved in the work. That’s the one positive, I guess, is that I still feel like I have the right program. It was just a few things I’ve got to be smarter and more cautious of.

“It’s myself, obviously. If I follow the program that’s given and I take the proper time that’s given, you know, maybe those things are completely behind me. But you get back as soon as you can if you’re good enough to go, pushing through some of that stuff and not realizing the toll it was taking on other parts of the body.”Blake Snell

threw in the bullpen Friday so that he would be ready to start Sunday's season finale if the Padres were still in contention.