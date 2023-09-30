Padres notes: Fernando Tatis Jr. looks forward to playing again after some rest; Luis Campusano's season over

Tatis plans to play winter ball, capitalize on full offseason in anticipation of better '24; ankle injury sends catcher to IL Fernando Tatis Jr. has trudged to the finish and is ready for the end of the season. “I’m tired,” he said Saturday afternoon with a sigh and then a laugh. Tatis is already looking forward to getting back on the field, even before next season.

He anticipates playing for Estrellas de Oriente in the Dominican Winter League for at least a few weeks starting in late November or early December.But first, some rest.

“It’s huge,” Tatis said. “Part of getting better is having the right rest. It’s not gonna be like I’m just gonna go home and sleep for a month.” Maybe just a week. And then, a normal offseason before a normal season.

“I’m definitely right away going to start getting ready for what’s gonna be a beautiful 2024,” he said. “I feel like it’s about to be a really, really good offseason.” For one thing, he won’t be wearing a cast, which he did for most of the final three months of 2022.Tatis missed all of the 2022 season to wrist surgery and suspension, and three more surgeries in the fall and winter limited how much he could physically prepare.

