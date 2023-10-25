Padres Fans Pay Tribute to Owner Peter Seidler at Memorial

NBC 7 visited the memorial at Petco Park and asked Padres fans to share a few words about what Seidler meant to them. The memorial has been transformed into a tribute with flowers, candles, baseballs, hats, jerseys, letters, and more, in memory of San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler. Seidler announced that he would not be able to attend the rest of the season's games due to an unspecified medical procedure.

Known for his bold moves and significant investments, Seidler aimed to bring a World Series championship to San Diego. He was also recognized for his contributions to the community outside of the ballpark





