Padres fall to Giants, are eliminated from playoff contention; Blake Snell marches toward Cy Young

Blake Snell lowers National League-best ERA, with six scoreless innings; Loss to Giants means Padres fall behind in battle for third place in the NL West The Giants scored twice in the eighth inning against Robert Suarez and beat the Padres 2-1 in the opening round of the battle for third place Monday night at Oracle Park.

“It’s good to know,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said wryly when informed in the afternoon that this three-game series would go a long way toward determining who finishes third behind the Dodgers and Diamondbacks in the National League West.

More significantly, the inevitable finally happened, as the Padres (77-80) were eliminated from postseason contention.The Cubs and Diamondbacks have 82 wins, which is the maximum the losing team Wednesday could achieve. And the Cubs and Diamondbacks hold the tiebreaker over both the Padres and Giants based on having won the teams’ season series.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Xander Bogaerts reached on a dribbler that died in the grass along the third base line, went to third on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s double and scored on a bloop single by Manny Machado. headtopics.com

Read more:

sdut »

MLB PrizePicks player picks, totals Sept. 25: Blake Snell, Jon GrayDespite the short slate, there are still some strong spots to target this evening when building out PrizePicks cards.

Padres pregame: Cy young, wild-card races converging on MondayThe Padres' Blake Snell, the Giants' Logan Webb both looking to keep teams alive in wild-card hunt while chasing NL Cy Young

MLB Padres vs Giants Box Score - Sep 25, 2023San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants MLB game box score for Sep 25, 2023.

Giants take on the Padres in first of 3-game seriesThe San Francisco Giants begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Padres vs Giants Odds, Picks, & Predictions — September 25MLB odds, predictions, and picks for San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants on September 25. MLB free pick for Padres-Giants.

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants - September 26, 2023View the San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants game played on September 26, 2023. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more

SAN FRANCISCO —

The Giants scored twice in the eighth inning against Robert Suarez and beat the Padres 2-1 in the opening round of the battle for third place Monday night at Oracle Park.

“It’s good to know,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said wryly when informed in the afternoon that this three-game series would go a long way toward determining who finishes third behind the Dodgers and Diamondbacks in the National League West.

More significantly, the inevitable finally happened, as the Padres (77-80) were eliminated from postseason contention.The Cubs and Diamondbacks have 82 wins, which is the maximum the losing team Wednesday could achieve. And the Cubs and Diamondbacks hold the tiebreaker over both the Padres and Giants based on having won the teams’ season series.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Xander Bogaerts reached on a dribbler that died in the grass along the third base line, went to third on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s double and scored on a bloop single by Manny Machado.

The Giants sat in the NL’s final playoff position as late as Sept. 14 but entered Monday having lost eighth of their past 10. That is practically the opposite of the Padres, who were last in playoff position on May 11 and came into Monday having won nine of 10.Padres starterprobably locked down the National League Cy Young award by working six scoreless innings for a third straight game and lowering his MLB-best ERA to 2.25.Logan Webb

likely got himself some more votes, as he allowed just the one run in a complete game victory to extend his NL innings lead.

Webb now has pitched 216 innings and ranks fourth in ERA (3.25) and fourth in WHIP (1.08) after allowing the Padres nine hits without a walk.

Snell extended his scoreless streak to 19 innings while allowing four hits. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his past 23 starts, a Padres record, and his 1.20 ERA in that span (since May 25) is second lowest in the live-ball era (since 1920) behind Bob Gibson’s 0.85 ERA over 23 starts in 1968.r Austin Slater

’s slow roller through a big hole on the right side in the first inning stopped a streak of 39 hitless at-bats against Snell. The Giants got three more hits. But they failed to score their first run of 2023 against Snell, who shut them out over six innings all three times he faced them.