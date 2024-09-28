Padres Clinch Wild Card Series Hosting Rights With Diamondbacks Win

The Padres set a Petco Park attendance record with more than 3.3 million fans through the gates this season, The Friar Faithful are going to have at least two more chances to pack the world's best ballpark.

Yu Darvish got the start, but in the first inning, did not look sharp. Arizona got one run back immediately on a leadoff homer by Corbin Carroll, then walked Marte and hit Joc Pederson with a pitch to bring pitching coach Ruben Niebla out for a chat. Whatever Niebla said hit home.

Padres MLB Playoffs Wild Card Series Manny Machado Luis Arraez

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Padres clinch NL’s top wild-card spot, will host playoff series after beating DiamondbacksPadres to host wild-card series afer clinching No.4 seed in National League; Yu Darvish gets record 203rd professional win

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Diamondbacks lose ground in National League wild card race with loss to GiantsThe Diamondbacks (87-70) lost more ground in the National League playoff race as they try to claim one of three wild cards. They’re in sole possession of the final wild card, 1 1/2 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves (85-71).

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Padres win 92nd game, will officially host the Wild Card Playoffs at Petco Park!The Padres beat the DIamondbacks on Friday night to secure home-field advantage in the National League Wild Card round.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Padres win 92nd game, will officially host the Wild Card Playoffs at Petco Park!The Padres beat the DIamondbacks on Friday night to secure home-field advantage in the National League Wild Card round.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Padres win 92nd game, will officially host the Wild Card Playoffs at Petco Park!The Padres beat the DIamondbacks on Friday night to secure home-field advantage in the National League Wild Card round.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Padres win 92nd game, will officially host the Wild Card Playoffs at Petco Park!The Padres beat the DIamondbacks on Friday night to secure home-field advantage in the National League Wild Card round.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »