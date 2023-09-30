Padres beat White Sox, complete September surge

7Padres score four runs before making second out of game, Michael Wacha goes seven shutout innings for 14th win A night after officially being eliminated from postseason contention, they beat the White Sox 6-1 on Saturday to complete the second-best calendar month in franchise history. The Padres went 19-7 in September, a .

731 winning percentage that is second in franchise history behind a .786 (22-6) mark in May 2005.Sunday’s game is the season finale and a chance to finish with a winning record after sitting 11 games under .500 on Aug. 31. At 81-80, the Padres are above .500 for the first time since being 19-18 on May 10.

Five batters in a row reached base with one out in Saturday’s first inning, as the Padres took a 4-0 lead. Jurickson Profar’s bases-loaded double drove in the first three runs, and Ji-Man Choi followed with a double, his first hit in 30 at-bats with the Padres, to drive in Profar before White Sox starter Mike Clevinger retired the next two batters.

Clevinger, who entered the game with a 3.40 ERA in 129⅔ innings, was lifted with two outs in the second inning after the Padres had scored twice more — on Juan Soto’s RBI double and Profar’s RBI single. headtopics.com

