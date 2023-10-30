Packers Sign Rashan Gary to Contract Extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers locked up a huge part of their present and future by signing outside linebacker Rashan Gary to a contract extension.

Gary posted the details on his X account. He reported a value of $107,532,706 with a $34.6 million signing bonus. A source said the deal includes about $96 million in new money on top of his 2023 salary of $10.892 million.Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.

United States Headlines Read more: startelegram »

Note threatens Hickory Hills family over 'Free Palestine' sign: 'Take down the sign or BURN'A hate crime investigation is underway after a south suburban Palestinian-American family received a threatening note over their 'Free Palestine' sign. Read more ⮕

NFL Nation Fantasy Update - Packers slumping; Ridley more involved?Our NFL Nation reporters answer key questions heading into the weekend's games, including whether the Packers' playmakers will come alive and if Calvin Ridley will be more involved. Read more ⮕

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers - October 29, 2023Looking to end 3-game losing streak, Packers welcome Vikings Read more ⮕

BetMGM Bonus Code NYPNEWS1500: Grab 20% match or $200 bonus bets for Vikings-PackersThe BetMGM bonus code NYPNEWS1500 lets new customers get a deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets for the Green Bay Packers hosting the Minnesota Vikings. Read more ⮕

Packers-Vikings Inactives: All Key Players Are ActiveOther than the players on injured reserve, the Green Bay Packers will be at full strength for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Read more ⮕

NFL Week 8 live updates: Eagles-Commanders, Vikings-Packers, moreWeek 8 of the NFL continues Sunday with a handful of important matchups as we close in on the halfway-mark of the 2023 season. Read more ⮕