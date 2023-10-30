Packers' Rashan Gary agrees to 4-year, $107.5M extension

Rob Demovsky is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the Green Bay Packers. He has covered the Packers since 1997 and joined ESPN in 2013. Demovsky is a two-time Wisconsin Sportswriter of the Year as selected by the NSSA. You can follow him on Twitter at @RobDemovsky.
The 2019 first-round pick had been playing this season on a $10.892 million fifth-year option of his rookie contract. Gary's new deal includes $96 million in new money, including a $34,646,928 signing bonus, a source told ESPN. The total value of the deal, which runs through the 2027 season, could be worth up to $107,532,706 including all bonuses
Gary was in line for an extension well before this until he tore the ACL in his left knee last November. The Packers opted to wait until they could see how Gary came back from the injury, and it was apparent right away that Gary was as good as -- if not better than -- he was before the injury. headtopics.com
While starting the season on a limited rep count, which has increased weekly but has limited him to just 39% of the defensive snaps this season, Gary has 4.5 sacks and 15 pressures through seven games. He played a season-high 46 defensive snaps in
If the Packers needed any convincing that Gary hadn't lost anything following the injury, that should have come in Week 3 against the. Gary had three sacks in just 23 snaps, only 18 of which were pass rushes, while the Packers still held him on a limited snap count. headtopics.com
"I don't know what it did to me, but it for sure made me a hungrier player," Gary said recently of his injury."And I already was a hungry player."reset the market earlier this season when he signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history with a $34 million per year average.
United States Headlines
Packers Sign Rashan Gary to Contract ExtensionAmid their 2-5 start, there’s some good news for the Green Bay Packers with Rashan Gary signing a four-year contract extension. Read more ⮕