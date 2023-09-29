Packers’ Matt LeFleur gets testy with reporter over ‘BS’ question after brutal loss: ‘We got our a-- kicked’

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LeFleur took issue with a question during his post game presser after the team suffered a “humiliating' 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. "They manhandled us," LaFleur said of the 34-20 loss. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on Sept. 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Lions

defense held the Packers to just 27 total rushing yards, compared to Detroit’s 211 total rushing yards. LaFleur said the passing game was not much better, with Jordan Love throwing for 246 yards for just one touchdown and two interceptions.

LIONS CARVE UP PACKERS BEHIND DAVID MONTGOMERY'S 3 TOUCHDOWNS, 121 RUSHING YARDS "Give Detroit a lot of credit. They came in and whooped us pretty good. I was pleased with our team’s effort in the second half. I told them, I had to challenge them at halftime to just continue to go out there and compete. Thought we did that." headtopics.com

He continued,"Every area, there’s a lot of improvement out there for us. I think every time you go out there, and you can’t effectively run the football and conversely, can’t stop the run, that's a recipe for losing football and that’s what happened tonight.

He continued,"Every area, there’s a lot of improvement out there for us. I think every time you go out there, and you can’t effectively run the football and conversely, can’t stop the run, that's a recipe for losing football and that’s what happened tonight. And give Detroit credit, we knew they were a tough opponent, but they manhandled us, really in every phase."

Jordan Love, #10 of the Green Bay Packers, reacts against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on Sept. 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LaFleur was asked during his postgame remarks about this.

"You saw it… I mean, we got our a-- kicked. If I knew, it wouldn’t have happened."

After a brief pause and the start of a new question, LaFleur returned to the reporter – clearly unhappy with the question. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with umpire Fred Bryan, #11, during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 34-20.