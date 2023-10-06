Packers lose David Bakhtiari in season-ending knee surgery blow

The Packers transition year without Aaron Rodgers took another blow with the loss of David Bakhtiari to a season-ending surgery.
The left tackle gave the news to reporters on Friday that he will undergo another arthroscopic surgery to his left knee, which doctors are confident has a cartilage issue.“I hate it. I know the club hates it. It’s just not a great situation for anyone to deal with,” Bakhtiari said.
“That’s the, I guess, glass-half-full part of the scenario. So, that’s where we’re at. That’s the pill I have to swallow.” The three-time Pro Bowler was placed on injured reserve in Week 4 because of a knee problem with his femoral condyles that he said had nothing to do with the torn ACL that benched him for most of the 2021 season.This upcoming surgery that will address the lateral femoral condyle cartilage tear from the initial injury will be his fifth since he tore his ACL in late 2020. headtopics.com
According to Bakhtiari, it wasn’t fixed in the first surgery because there was a chance that it would not cause issues down the line.“I could’ve been asymptomatic the entire time with that issue, and by addressing it we just added in a problem that didn’t need to be,” Bakhtiari. “That’s why it’s like, let’s go ahead and try and see if this is a problem.
“I think everything’s on the table,” Bakhtiari said. “For me, I can only control what I can control. I think making sure I attack the rehab, win the day, take the bites out of that elephant, finish the elephant, and then decide and see. They have decisions they need to make, what’s best for their franchise. I understood that the minute I got in here. headtopics.com
