Packers lose David Bakhtiari in season-ending knee surgery blow

The Packers transition year without Aaron Rodgers took another blow with the loss of David Bakhtiari to a season-ending surgery.

The left tackle gave the news to reporters on Friday that he will undergo another arthroscopic surgery to his left knee, which doctors are confident has a cartilage issue.“I hate it. I know the club hates it. It’s just not a great situation for anyone to deal with,” Bakhtiari said.

“That’s the, I guess, glass-half-full part of the scenario. So, that’s where we’re at. That’s the pill I have to swallow.” The three-time Pro Bowler was placed on injured reserve in Week 4 because of a knee problem with his femoral condyles that he said had nothing to do with the torn ACL that benched him for most of the 2021 season.This upcoming surgery that will address the lateral femoral condyle cartilage tear from the initial injury will be his fifth since he tore his ACL in late 2020. headtopics.com

According to Bakhtiari, it wasn’t fixed in the first surgery because there was a chance that it would not cause issues down the line.“I could’ve been asymptomatic the entire time with that issue, and by addressing it we just added in a problem that didn’t need to be,” Bakhtiari. “That’s why it’s like, let’s go ahead and try and see if this is a problem.

“I think everything’s on the table,” Bakhtiari said. “For me, I can only control what I can control. I think making sure I attack the rehab, win the day, take the bites out of that elephant, finish the elephant, and then decide and see. They have decisions they need to make, what’s best for their franchise. I understood that the minute I got in here. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari out for season with knee injuryGreen Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is out for the season, further cementing this season as a transitionary year for a team already playing its first post-Aaron Rodgers season.

Packers' Bakhtiari needs another knee surgery, done for season - ESPNDavid Bakhtiari needs at least one more surgery on his left knee -- the fifth since his New Year's Eve 2020 blowout -- and he won't be able to return to the Packers this season.

Packers' Bakhtiari won't play again this season as he prepares for 5th knee surgeryGreen Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari’s season is over. He’s hoping his NFL career isn’t. He said Friday he's set to undergo his fifth knee surgery to give himself a chance at playing aga

Packers and Raiders both struggling to run as they prepare to meet on Monday nightThe Green Bay Packers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. Green Bay is a slight betting favorite. The Packers have won the past eight meetings. The Raiders’ previous victory against the Packers was a 20-0 win on Sept. 13, 1987 in Green Bay. Both teams have struggled to run the ball. The Packers are 30th with 74.5 yards rushing per game and the Raiders are last with a 65.3 average.

Packers D May Be Just What the Raiders’ Doctor OrderedThe Las Vegas Raiders' offense is still a work in progress. The Green Bay Packers' defense could be just what they need to get going.

Packers’ Offense Presents Many Challenges For Las VegasPatrick Graham and the Las Vegas Raiders defense has continued to improve but are looking for their first complete game of the season.