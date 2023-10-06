Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari out for season with knee injury

Bakhtiari told reporters Friday that he needs to undergo another surgery on his knee that will end his season, according to. Bakhtiari reportedly said his doctors are confident he has a cartilage issue and that he hopes to be ready for training camp next year.

Bakhtiari is a five-time All-Pro, making the first team in 2018 and 2020. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 11th-best offensive tackle in the NFL last season. While Bakhtiari has been a cornerstone for the Packers for the last decade or so, news of his surgery further complicates what had already been a questionable future with the team. After"They have decisions they need to make for the best of the franchise, I understood that the moment I got in here. Obviously, every face goes, this face is going to go too. I can't live here ...

With Bakhtiari out for the rest of the season, sophomore Rasheed Walker appears set to hold down left tackle for the season. headtopics.com

Packers and Raiders both struggling to run as they prepare to meet on Monday nightThe Green Bay Packers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. Green Bay is a slight betting favorite. The Packers have won the past eight meetings. The Raiders’ previous victory against the Packers was a 20-0 win on Sept. 13, 1987 in Green Bay. Both teams have struggled to run the ball. The Packers are 30th with 74.5 yards rushing per game and the Raiders are last with a 65.3 average.

Packers’ Offense Presents Many Challenges For Las VegasPatrick Graham and the Las Vegas Raiders defense has continued to improve but are looking for their first complete game of the season.

Packers D May Be Just What the Raiders’ Doctor OrderedThe Las Vegas Raiders' offense is still a work in progress. The Green Bay Packers' defense could be just what they need to get going.

Packers and Raiders try to avoid season sliding away when they meet Monday nightGreen Bay has had extra time to think about its 34-20 loss to Detroit. It was a Thursday night game giving the Packers last weekend off. The Packers certainly don’t want to spend extra time stewing over another defeat should they lose Monday night at Las Vegas. That's exactly what will happen if the Raiders properly defend their home field. This is the Packers’ only game in a 23-day span. They are 2-2. Las Vegas is 1-3 and has lost three games in a row.