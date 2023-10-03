Packed MetLife Stadium boos Taylor Swift advertisement in viral video

appearing on the big screen at the Monday night game between the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

The video, which has 7.4 million views at the time of writing, shows one Giants fan booing loudly while another man he is with told others around him to"sit down." Taylor Swift cheers from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Some NFL fans aren't happy with all the attention she's been getting.

However, people in the replies pointed out that, despite some people booing Swift, both she and Kelce seemed to be doing just fine. "Yet who won 🤗," replied one person, adding a retweet of a video of the Seahawks associate head coach Carl Smith wearing an Eras tour t-shirt.That's not what a true man does."in the days leading up to the first time Swift went to see him play on September 24, according to analytics company, Social Blade.

Then the day after the game, Kelce gained 252,863 followers in 24 hours, followed by 230,561 the next day. His follower count on the platform currently stands at more than 3 million. Kelce also gained hundreds of thousands of new followers on his X andThe NFL is also enjoying increased success thanks to Swift and Kelce's potential romance. headtopics.com

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.Shannon Power is a Newsweek Pop Culture and Entertainment Reporter based in London, U.K. Their focus is reporting on all things culture, arts and entertainment; they have covered LGBTQ and social justice issues extensively before moving into the world of culture.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce's Chiefs take on the JetsTaylor Swift couldn’t just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field. The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce's Chiefs take on the JetsTaylor Swift couldn’t just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field

See Taylor Swift arrive at MetLife Stadium for Travis Kelce, Chiefs-Jets GameThe Sunday-night fixation of countless Swifties is also a football game. Swift arrived at the event with a bunch of celebrity pals.

Taylor Swift fan Aaron Rodgers returns to MetLife Stadium on crutchesAaron Rodgers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night for the first time since the Achilles injury. Taylor Swift also in the house — Rodgers is a noted fan.

Taylor Swift Arrives at MetLife Stadium to Watch Travis Kelce Play, AgainIt was an expected appearance for the pop superstar, who broke the internet last week by showing up to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce's Chiefs take on the JetsTaylor Swift couldn't just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field.