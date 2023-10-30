Pacific Islands is world's most aid-reliant region

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Pacific Islands is the world's most aid-reliant region, with geopolitical competition for influence between donor nations fuelling record levels of development assistance, a survey released on Tuesday found.

Direct budget support to Pacific Island governments surged in 2021, to 40% of all development finance. posing significant challenges to realising more traditional development pathways," said Alexandre Dayant, Deputy Director of the Lowy Institute’s Indo Pacific Development Centre.

Around 39% of all aid pledged to the region in 2021 was climate-related, but climate financing remains below the levels needed, the Lowy report said. Geopolitical dynamics and competition for influence have contributed to a surge in development financing in the region, the Lowy report said. headtopics.com

The average size of Chinese projects has"significantly decreased" from $40 million between 2013 to 2019, to around $5 million, it said.

