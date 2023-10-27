Pa. 7th-grade student rescues friend using Heimlich maneuver

"It was a type of thing where it was like a quick reaction but it was also kind of scary at the same time," said Ethan Williams.

Williams and his friend, Bryce Henry, were having lunch like usual at Keith Valley Middle School last week. Both are 12-year-old students in 7th grade. All of a sudden, Bryce began to choke on an apple. A few students quickly rushed to his side. Then, Ethan stepped in to perform the Heimlich maneuver, which successfully dislodged the piece of food from his friend's throat.

"While I was choking, everything was a little bit blurry and stuff. He, like, grabbed my stomach and I didn't know what was happening," said Bryce. "And then he did the Heimlich. He literally saved my life." headtopics.com

Ethan was fortunate enough to learn the Heimlich maneuver as a 6th-grade student earlier this year. His family and consumer sciences teacher, Maureen Carroll, taught him how to do it."I'm so proud of him because he listened. He learned. He recognized what was happening and he acted so fearlessly," said Carroll. "It validates all the hard work that we put into teaching."

Ethan hopes that more students will learn how to perform the Heimlich maneuver. But he also has some advice for his classmates and people in general. "You don't always have to save someone's life," he said. "But get to know people. Get to know the person because then, when they need you the most, you can be there for them." headtopics.com

