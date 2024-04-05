P&G Recalls 8 Million Bags of Laundry Detergent Packets Due to Packaging Defect

P&G is recalling more than 8 million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products’ child-resistant packaging . The outer packaging can split open near the zipper track, posing serious risks to children and others who may ingest them, in addition to possible skin or eye injuries.

No confirmed injuries directly tied to the defect have been reported.

