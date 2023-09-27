Ozone Action Day alert issued for Thursday in San Antonio

Thursday, Sept. 28, has been declared an Ozone Action Day in San Antonio by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. On Ozone Action Days, officials recommend that children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, etc., limit spending time outdoors due to the effects of air pollution.

This alert means that the atmospheric conditions are “expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area.”

On Ozone Action Days, officials recommend that children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, etc., limit spending time outdoors due to the effects of air pollution.

Metro Health has these tips for reducing pollution on Ozone Action Days:

Limit driving and idling. Carpool, combine errands, use public transportation, bike, or walk.

Refuel your vehicle in the late afternoon or evening and don’t top off the tank.

Keep your vehicle maintained, including proper tire pressure.

Keep your motorized yard equipment maintained and use in late afternoon or evening.

Use paint and cleaning products with low or zero volatile organic compounds.Set a programmable thermostat to 78 degrees or higher when no one is home.

Setting thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; setting programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home. The optimum energy-saving temperature is 78 degrees.

Conserve energy by unplugging appliances and electronics when you are not using them.