Ozempic, Wegovy may be linked to stomach paralysis and other digestive issues in large-scale study

Popular weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic could increase the risk of stomach paralysis as well as several other serious gastrointestinal conditions, according to a study published Thursday in JAMA.

' The study did have some limitations, the researchers noted. 'We did not have access to medical charts to ascertain all subjects' medical histories,' said Etminan. 'Also, we could not look at risk with individual GLP-1 drugs, but this is probably a class effect of these drugs.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Weight Loss Drugs Ozempic and Wegovy Linked to Severe Gut Problems: StudyA small percentage of users may experience severe gastrointestinal side effects.

Ozempic, Wegovy linked to severe medical conditions including stomach problems, study findsBerkeley Lovelace Jr. is a health and medical reporter for NBC News. He covers the Food and Drug Administration, with a special focus on Covid vaccines, prescription drug pricing and health care. He previously covered the biotech and pharmaceutical industry with CNBC.

Weight loss drugs Ozempic, Wegovy linked to severe stomach problems, study findsPopular weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy have been linked to an increased risk of severe stomach problems, including pancreatitis and stomach paralysis. CBS News\u0027 Elaine Quijano reports on the new JAMA study.

Ozempic and Wegovy Can Cause 3 Severe Stomach Conditions, New Study SaysDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

Study Confirms Risk of Gastro Issues for People Taking Wegovy, OzempicWhile many have raved about the powers of popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic, new research confirms the medications can trigger some nasty gastrointestinal side effects.

Wegovy and Ozempic ingredient linked to rare stomach paralysis casesA study involving 16 million people in the US found that those prescribed so-called GLP-1-agonists had an increased risk of serious gastrointestinal conditions, including stomach paralysis