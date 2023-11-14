Ozempic: The Popular Weight-Loss Medication

Ozempic, a medication primarily used for diabetes, has gained popularity as a weight-loss aid. Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer, discovered that patients often lost weight while taking the drug. This success is similar to other weight-loss medications, such as Mounjaro. Prescriptions for these medications have increased by 300% since early 2020.

United States Headlines Read more: TIMEHEALTH »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

POPSCİ: The unintended side effects of popular weight loss drugsJocelyn Solis-Moreira (she/her) is a science contributor at Popular Science. She covers a range of topics, including neuroscience, climate change, mental health, and infectious diseases. When Jocelyn’s done writing for the day, you’ll find her flying through the air in an aerial studio.

Source: PopSci | Read more »

TODAYSHOW: Ozempic-Like Drug Wegovy Reduces Heart Attack, Stroke Risk By 20%Berkeley Lovelace Jr. is a health and medical news reporter for NBC News.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »

POPSCİ: Semaglutide Wonder Drugs for Weight Loss Spark Global ShortageThe popularity of Ozempic and Wegovy, semaglutide wonder drugs for weight loss, has led to a global shortage. Other diabetes medications like Zepbound are also being repurposed for weight loss. These medications work by mimicking a hormone called GLP-1 to change hunger signaling activity and slow down muscle contractions in the stomach. However, doctors caution that they are not a perfect weight-loss solution.

Source: PopSci | Read more »

KSLCOM: America's favorite new health and weight loss shake got its start in UtahJoel Bikman and his scientist brother, the co-founders of an innovative new health and weight loss company, are using the latest science to help set the record straight to help people get much healthier.

Source: KSLcom | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Jelly Roll’s dramatic weight loss gave country star ‘will to live’Jelly Roll doesn't have a specific goal he wants to hit on his weight loss journey, but he's prioritizing his happiness, as he told Fox News Digital on the 2023 CMA Awards' red carpet.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

REUTERS: Medtech Companies Rally After Data on Weight Loss DrugThe S&P 500 closed slightly lower as investors awaited crucial inflation data that could impact the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. The focus shifted to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, with economists expecting a 3.3% increase for October. Core prices are expected to remain unchanged. The CPI reading, along with the labor market, will determine the future of Fed policy.

Source: Reuters | Read more »