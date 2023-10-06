Ozempic craze sends beer and snack stocks plummeting

New Ozempic danger: FDA updates label to warn users of intestinal blockageOzempic and Wegovy which are being touted for their weight loss and appetite-suppressing benefitsSwiss snacking conglomerate Nestle’s share price dropped by more than 2.5% on Friday while Mondelez International, the company behind brand names such as Oreo and Chips Ahoy, saw its stock drop by 2.7% as of 2:20 p.m.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s stock was down by nearly 1% while JM Smucker Company, which recently announced that it will acquire Twinkies maker Hostess, was down 0.7%. The stock price of Constellation Brands, the US distributor of Modelo Especial, which has recently overtaken Bud Light as the nation’s most popular beer, is down 1.3% on Friday.

Kellanova, the cereal company that was formerly known as Kellogg’s before its recent rebranding, saw its share price dip by 1.5%.Investors reacted to comments made on Thursday by Walmart US CEO John Furner, who told Bloomberg News that Ozempic was the reason customers were buying “less units” and consuming “slightly less calories. headtopics.com

“We definitely do see a slight change compared to the total population, we do see a slight pullback in overall basket,” Furner told Walmart, which sells weight-loss drugs at its pharmacies, is able to study changes in sales patterns using anonymized data on shopper populations, according to the outlet.

