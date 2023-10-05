Ozempic and Wegovy linked to gastrointestinal problems in new research

Popular weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy have been linked to significant gastrointestinal problems in a handful of patients, according to new research published on Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Canadian researchers examined the health insurance claims of nearly 16 million people who use GLP-1 agonists, which replicate insulin-producing hormones in the body. Nearly 10 out of every 1,000 patients experienced stomach paralysis while taking either Ozempic or Wegovy, which have the same chemical compound designated for diabetes or weight loss, respectively.

"Given the wide use of these drugs, these adverse events, although rare, must be considered by patients who are contemplating using the drugs for weight loss because the risk-benefit calculus for this group might differ from that of those who use them for diabetes," the authors of the study wrote. headtopics.com

Ozempic and Wegovy, manufactured by Novo Nordisk, and competitor drug Mounjaro, made by Eli Lilly, have taken the pharmaceutical market by storm this year, allowing the manufacturers to rake in record profits.

These drugs, however, have come under significant scrutiny as well, including one Louisiana-based lawsuit against Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly for gastroparesis, or delayed stomach emptying, and gastroenteritis, or inflammation of the stomach lining, neither of which were on the warning labels for the drugs at the time the patient began treatment. headtopics.com

