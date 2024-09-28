Owner Of Vandalized Hollywood Hills Mansions Apologizes

The owner of the multi-million dollar home issued a statement for the first time addressing the vandalism surrounding the compound.The owner of two abandoned Hollywood Hills mansions apologized Wednesday for the ongoing vandalism happening at his multi-million dollar homes.

“What’s happened to the two properties I own is unacceptable, and no matter what caused it, I own the houses,” wrote Middleton in the statement. Middleton clarified that the homes had security already in place as well as a property manager. He said that now there is armed security present 24/7. City workers placed fencing in front of the home earlier this week and Los Angeles Police Department officers were at the site. There was a dramatic difference in the state of the Mulholland Drive property Thursday after city crews removed graffiti that covered the multi-story structure earlier this week.Records show John Powers Middleton bought the Mulholland Drive mansion in 2012.

Vandalism Hollywood Hills Mansions John Middleton Security

