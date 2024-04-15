Owner of St. Marys heating and air company accused of owing thousands after abandoning jobs says he’ll refund customers– In an effort to save money, a proposal to close nearly 30 Duval County Public Schools is on the table.According to the master plan, closing these under-used magnet schools would save DCPS close to $77 million. However, there are concerns from parents about what would happen to specialized trade programs at closed magnet schools .

The cosmetology academy is one of the programs at risk of being closed under the Duval County Public Schools Facilities Master Plan. The plan outlines school consolidation efforts that are meant to keep classrooms full and minimize costly building upgrades. “We’ve had 19 of our students who just received their certification in welding, which means that they can just go out into the workforce. We’ve had several students to get their licensed cosmetology license and their specialty nails license,” said Mary Flynn, A. Philip Randolph Career Academies Principal.

Duval County Public Schools Magnet Schools Specialized Trade Programs Proposal Closure

