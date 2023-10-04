Overworked stars, inconsequential matches highlight the absurdity of the MLS regular season

Aug 15, 2023; Chester, PA, USA; Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) shoots the ball against Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (18) in front of defender Jakob Glesnes (5) at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports - 21211528They dragged their weary bodies out to a tarmac, up a flight of airstairs. They flew three-plus hours to Chicago.
It stuffs 34 regular-season rounds into less than eight months — and works around three other competitions — to eliminate only a11 of 29 teams. The other 18 make the playoffs, where one or two losses can override the February-to-October grind.
This, in a nutshell, is the absurdity of the MLS season. It overloads players. And it really doesn’t have to. The public's main culprit has been the Leagues Cup, a recently invented tournament plopped in between the second and third trimesters of the MLS regular season. It featured all 29 MLS teams, plus all 18 from Mexico's Liga MX. It is largely responsible for the.
The regular season, on the other hand, often feels dull and worthless. And there is no reason that it couldn’t be trimmed to 28 or 29 games. The standard European league season is 34-38 games, but it lasts a month longer and doesn’t tack on playoffs. It doesn’t require frequent air travel. And it’s logical, because — unlike MLS — it’s balanced. In the English Premier League or the German Bundesliga, each team plays every other team once at home and once away. headtopics.com
It’s even harder to argue that 34 matchdays are necessary to weed out unworthy teams — to determine that the Fire are bad and Philadelphia is pretty good.The reason for all of it — for the bloated playoffs, for the overloaded schedules, for the roster restrictions that leave clubs"not equipped enough … for all these competitions," as LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo— is money.