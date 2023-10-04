Overworked stars, inconsequential matches highlight the absurdity of the MLS regular season

Aug 15, 2023; Chester, PA, USA; Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) shoots the ball against Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (18) in front of defender Jakob Glesnes (5) at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports - 21211528They dragged their weary bodies out to a tarmac, up a flight of airstairs. They flew three-plus hours to Chicago.

It stuffs 34 regular-season rounds into less than eight months — and works around three other competitions — to eliminate only a11 of 29 teams. The other 18 make the playoffs, where one or two losses can override the February-to-October grind.

This, in a nutshell, is the absurdity of the MLS season. It overloads players. And it really doesn’t have to. The public's main culprit has been the Leagues Cup, a recently invented tournament plopped in between the second and third trimesters of the MLS regular season. It featured all 29 MLS teams, plus all 18 from Mexico's Liga MX. It is largely responsible for the.

The regular season, on the other hand, often feels dull and worthless. And there is no reason that it couldn’t be trimmed to 28 or 29 games. The standard European league season is 34-38 games, but it lasts a month longer and doesn’t tack on playoffs. It doesn’t require frequent air travel. And it’s logical, because — unlike MLS — it’s balanced. In the English Premier League or the German Bundesliga, each team plays every other team once at home and once away. headtopics.com

It’s even harder to argue that 34 matchdays are necessary to weed out unworthy teams — to determine that the Fire are bad and Philadelphia is pretty good.The reason for all of it — for the bloated playoffs, for the overloaded schedules, for the roster restrictions that leave clubs"not equipped enough … for all these competitions," as LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo— is money.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Predictions, Picks, & MLS OddsMajor League Soccer odds, picks and predictions for Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami for October 4. MLS betting free picks for side, total and more.

Inter Miami aims to set up Barca farewell match for MessiInter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas stated a desire for Lionel Messi to have a farewell match against Barcelona, but his injury status for MLS play is unclear.

Messi sigue en duda para la visita del Inter Miami a ChicagoLionel Messi participó el martes en el entrenamiento del Inter Miami, pero sigue sin despejarse la duda sobre si el astro argentino volverá a jugar con el club esta temporada.

Chicago Fire play Inter Miami after shutout winA game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 1-0, the Chicago Fire face Inter Miami.

The Messi Effect: Chicago Fire to play inter Miami at Soldier FieldHave you heard of the Messi Effect?