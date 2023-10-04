'Overworked' Rikers Island guard pocketed over $170K in bogus OT while vacationing, staying home: feds

NYC Department of Correction shells out $150K for sniper rifles, accessories: reportA Rikers Island corrections officer who once claimed he was working more than 100 hours a week was hit with federal charges Wednesday for allegedly cheating the city out of more than $170,000 in bogus overtime.
Between July 2021 and January 2023, the 56-year-old Rikers guard pocketed more than $390,000 in pay and overtime — despite having a base salary of just $92,000 a year, federal prosecutors said. “Correction officers who steal tax dollars by fraudulently obtaining compensation should take note of today’s arrest and know that this office is working with our law enforcement partners to root out corruption on Rikers Island,” the statement said.
He was arrested at his home on Wednesday, hauled before US Magistrate Judge Marcia Henry and released on a $150,000 bond pending his next court appearance. "This alleged conduct is despicable and diminishes the public's trust in our workforce," the department said in a statement. "New Yorkers can rest assured that our agency is relentless in going after employees who steal from hard-working taxpayers.