Overwatch 2 Season 7 Teases Upcoming Diablo 4 Crossover

Overwatch 2 kicks off Season 7: Rise of Darkness on October 10. The developers at Blizzard Entertainment are set to drop the full season trailer on October 4, giving players a sneak peek at everything they'll be doing during the spooky season. However, today the Overwatch 2 Twitter account posted a quick tease, showing off some of the horrors coming to the game next week. While the details of the tease were light, we did get to see a shot of what appears to be Moira dressed up as what can only be Lilith, the main antagonist in Diablo 4.

Of course, this Diablo 4 collab was leaked a few weeks ago when someone posted what seemed to be the full theme, map, and a few skins on Reddit. Now that the Diablo 4 crossover has seemingly been confirmed, it seems likely that everything else in that leak is legitimate as well. That means Overwatch 2 fans will have a new map called Tupua to look forward to as well as a new Mythic skin for Hanzo. There will also likely be Halloween-themed skins for Widowmaker and Echo.

Might want to keep the lights on for this one 🧟‍♂️#Overwatch2 Season 7: Rise of Darkness launches Oct 10 💀 pic.twitter.com/T6P6EqTisL

— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 2, 2023 Fortunately, we don't have to wait much longer to see everything Blizzard in store. The full reveal is slated for October 4, as mentioned above. There, we'll see all of the upcoming skins and be told about any new modes coming alongside the event. The teaser seems to hint at even more Diablo 4-related skins coming, so we'll also be learning much more about the collab.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 Control Map New Map, Confirmed 👀 🗺️

Join @OhReallyJared and @aaronkellerOW during the #OWLGrandFinals on Oct 1 as they dive into Season 7's new Control Map: SAMOA 🌴 pic.twitter.com/wCVsdXthBx

— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 26, 2023 In addition to all of the Halloween content, Overwatch 2 is dropping a new Control Map for Season 7. The team shared the first look at Samoa yesterday. It takes players to a town on a tropical coast; however, it appears that someone is using an active volcano as a base for potentially dastardly operations. Blizzard showed the entire map off at the OWL Finals over the weekend, and it looks like a fun map that competitive players will love. There are also rumors that Samoa is something of a precursor to Mauga, who is the hero many think is coming in Season 8.

Alongside the event and Control Map, Overwatch 2 fans should be prepared for a major rework of Sombra. The character will also be getting a new ability, potentially changing her place in the meta. Overwatch 2 Season 7 launches on October 10. Remember, the first-anniversary event is still ongoing. If you have anything you'd like to finish in that event, you'll want to do it before it goes away when Season 7 launches.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.