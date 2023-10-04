Overwatch 2 Season 7 Details Confirmed Including Halloween 2023, Free Overwatch Credits

Overwatch 2's new season has officially been revealed to the world. After some teasing, Blizzard has confirmed details about Overwatch 2 season 7, revealing not only hero reworks but map changes, a new map, the return of fan-favorite modes, as well as players being given the chance to earn free Credits for just logging in.

Overwatch 2 Confirms Diablo CrossoverAfter the One Punch Man crossover event earlier this year, Overwatch 2 has confirmed its next full franchise event, a crossover with Blizzard's Diablo 4.

Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2023In addition to the Trials of Sanctuary game mode, Overwatch 2 season 7 has confirmed that Halloween Terror will once again return. Both the Junkenstein's Revenge and Wrath of the Bride game modes will return.

Blizzard has also confirmed a first, that players will be able to spend Overwatch 2 credits to unlock Overwatch 2 heroes, including Sojourn, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Ramattra, and Lifeweaver, but only for one week. headtopics.com

Overwatch 2 New Control Map SamoaOverwatch 2 season 7 will also bring to the game a brand new map, Samoa. A new Control map for players to explore, Samoa's three different Control points will be a beach, downtown, and a volcano.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 Battle PassOverwatch 2 season 7 is going by the name"The Rise of Darkness," and in addition to the many Diablo-themed skins that will be icnluded there are plenty of other spooky Halloween skins that can be found.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 Free Overwatch CreditsBlizzard has confirmed that with Overwatch 2 season 7, and as an apology due for a bug with the Anniversary Event challenges, players will receive 3,000 Overwatch Credits for free just by logging in to the game from October 10 to October 16.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 Release DateBlizzard has confirmed that the Overwatch 2 season 7 release date will be Tuesday, October 10, bringing the new seasons of the team shooter back to Tuesdays. Previous Overwatch 2 seasons have run for nine-week increments, with only Season 6 breaking that trend when Blizzard launched the Invasion season with PVE missions and more. headtopics.com

